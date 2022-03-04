News

Kurt Vile Shares New Song “Hey Like a Child” (watch my moves) Due Out April 15 via Verve

Photography by Adam Wallacavage



Kurt Vile has shared a new song, “Hey Like a Child.” It is the latest release from Vile’s forthcoming studio album, (watch my moves), which will be out on April 15 via Verve. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the new album last month, Vile shared the song “Like Exploding Stones,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Vile’s most recent album, Bottle It In, came out in 2018 on Matador.

Read our interview with Vile on Bottle It In.

