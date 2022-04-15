News

Kurt Vile Shares Video for “Flyin (like a fast train)” + Stream the New Album and Read Our Interview (watch my moves) Out Now via Verve





Kurt Vile has released a new album, (watch my moves), today via Verve. Now he has shared a video for the album’s “Flyin (like a fast train).” Also, you can stream the whole album here and yesterday we posted our new interview with Vile about (watch my moves). Check out the video and album stream below. Read our interview with Vile here. Also below are Vile’s upcoming tour dates.

The video for “Flyin (like a fast train)” fittingly features Vile performing the song on train tracks, on a train station platform, and in a train. The song is a tribute to his father, who worked as a train conductor for many years.

Vile previously shared the album’s first single, “Like Exploding Stones,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by its second single, “Hey Like a Child.” Then he shared its third single, “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone),” via a quirky video featuring Vile skateboarding and hanging out with a kid in an E.T. costume, among other things.

(Watch my moves) is Vile’s first album for Verve. The album was mainly recorded at Vile’s new home studio, OKV Central, in the Mount Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia. Vile self-produced the album with help from longtime collaborator Rob Schnapf (Richard Thompson, Elliott Smith).

“When Waylon Jennings became an outlaw country artist, he liked to record at Hillbilly Central, which was Tompall Glaser’s studio,” Vile says in a press release. “OKV Central is my version of that in Mount Airy. I’ve come into my own here, and at the same time I’m getting back to my home-recording roots.”

The album includes a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Wages of Sin,” as well as 14 originals.

“It’s about songwriting. It’s about lyrics. It’s about being the master of all domains in the music,” Vile also says in the press release. “I’m always thinking about catchy music, even though it’s fried, or sizzled, out. It’s my own version of a classic thing—it’s moving forward and backward at the same time.”

Vile’s last album, Bottle It In, came out in 2018 on Matador.

Read our interview with Vile on Bottle It In.

Kurt Vile Tour Dates:

U.S. Dates:



April 26—Norfolk, VA—The NorVa*

April 27—Saxaphaw, NC—Haw River Ballroom*

April 28—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel*

April 29—Memphis, TN—Beale Street Music Festival 2022

April 30—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 1—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium*

May 3—Oklahoma City, OK—Jones Assembly*

May 4—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall*

May 5—Dallas, TX—Granada Theater*

May 6—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

May 7—San Antonio, TX—Aztec Theater*

May 9—Phoenix, AZ—Van Buren*

May 10—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North Park*

May 11—Santa Ana, CA—The Observatory*

May 12—Los Angeles, CA—The Theatre at The Ace Hotel*

May 13—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore*

May 14—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore*

May 15—Sonoma, CA—Gundlach Bundschu Winery*

May 17—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom*

May 18—Tacoma, WA—Spanish Ballroom*

May 19—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory*

May 20—Seattle, WA—The Moore*

May 21—Boise, ID—Knitting Factory

May 23—Denver, CO—Ogden Theater

May 25—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue+

May 26—Milwaukee, WI—Turner Ballroom+

May 27—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall+

May 28—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall+

May 29—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall+

June 1—New York, NY—Webster Hall+

June 2—New York, NY—Webster Hall~

June 3—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer+

June 4—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer~ (SOLD OUT)

June 23—Santa Fe, NM—Railyard Park

July 9—Toronto, ON—FieldTrip Festival

August 4—St. Charles, IA—Hinterland Music Festival 2022



*with Chastity Belt

+with Natural Information Society

~with Sun Ra Arkestra



UK and European Dates:



August 26—London, U.K.—All Points East Festival

August 27—Bath, U.K.—Forum

August 28—Leeds, U.K.—Stylus

August 29—Glasgow, U.K.—QMU

August 30—Belfast, U.K.—Limelight

August 31—Dublin, Ireland—Vicar Street

September 2—Birmingham, U.K.—Moseley Folk & Arts Festival

September 3—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Psych Fest

September 4—Dorset, U.K.—End of the Road Festival

September 6—Antwerpen, Belgium—OLT

September 12—Köln, Germany—Gloria Theater

September 13—Amsterdam, the Netherlands—Paradiso

September 14—Nijmegen, the Netherlands—Openluchttheater Goffert

September 15—Berlin, Germany—Huxleys

September 16—Copenhagen, DK—The Grey Hall

September 17—Malmö, Sweden—Plan B

September 19—Kortrijk, Belgium—Depart

September 20—Paris, France—Le Trianon

