Kurt Vile Signs to Verve Records Set to Release Label Debut in 2022

Photography by Perry Shall



Kurt Vile has signed to Verve Records (The Velvet Underground, Frank Zappa, Billie Holliday) and is readying his debut for the label, which is set for release in 2022. He was formerly on indie label Matador, so this would be his major label debut.

Vile speaks about the recent signing in a press release: “I’ve admired the Verve logo on the back (and front!) of many-a-Velvet Underground album since my teens, in particular the logo on the back of the vinyl box set of The Quine Tapes has been haunting me for the last several years now…. For whatever reason I often find myself staring into it (true story!). So when I was approached by the label to be signed, I was surprised and honored to be sure…but I had already felt that subliminal enchantment and I knew it was a, well…sign! I think my previous album Bottle It In is my deepest record and I’m still really proud of it. I’m excited to release its follow-up on Verve. It’s been a crazy fuckin year and I’ve got hundreds of songs and ideas in the can, on paper, and in tape recorders all strewn about the “kv zone”...nuggets recorded before-and-after pandemic times…in studios and from home…music past, present and, yup, we’re still rolling. It’s gonna be heavy, it’s gonna be beautiful…and it’s gonna be out there.”

Jamie Krents, head of Verve Records, adds: “I’ve been a massive fan of Kurt’s for years and feel beyond lucky to have him join the Verve roster. Simply put, he’s one of my favorite artists and songwriters of any era and he makes timeless records. Verve Records has always been a home for unique artists of integrity and creativity, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome Kurt to the Verve family.”

Vile’s most recent album, Bottle It In, came out in 2018 on Matador.

Read our interview with Vile on Bottle It In.

