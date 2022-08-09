 Kutiman Share New Double Single: “Believe in You” (feat. Dekel) and “Fresh Haze” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 9th, 2022  
Kutiman Share New Double Single: “Believe in You” (feat. Dekel) and “Fresh Haze”

Open Due Out October 14 via Siyal

Aug 09, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Shai Franco
Kutiman has shared a new double single featuring the songs “Believe in You,” a collaboration with Dekel, and “Fresh Haze,” which a Namituk-directed video has been shared for. It is the latest release from Kutiman’s forthcoming album, Open, which will be out on October 14 via Siyal. Listen below.

In a press release, Dekel states: “‘Believe In You’ is one of my favorite songs in the album. It’s one of those things when you write something from a deep place and people can connect with it in different ways. To have someone believe in you is so important, no matter who you are and where you are in life.”

