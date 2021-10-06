News

Kylie Minogue Announces “Disco” Reissue, Shares Video for “A Second to Midnight” Feat. Years & Years DISCO: Guest List Edition Due Out November 12 via BMG

Photography by Denys Dionysios



Kylie Minogue has shared a video for her new single “A Second to Midnight,” which features Years & Years. It will be featured on her forthcoming reissue, DISCO: Guest List Edition, a revamped version of her 2020 album Disco. It features remixes, live performances, and new collaborations with Gloria Gaynor and Jessie Ware (who has expressed interest in working with Minogue in our most recent interview with her). DISCO: Guest List Edition will be available November 12 via BMG. Check out the new video, directed by Sophie Muller and filmed at London’s Collins’ Music Hall, below, along with the reissue’s various tracklists and cover art.

DISCO: Guest List Edition will be available in a variety of formats; the deluxe version features her entire Infinite Disco livestream performance from last year. The set will also be available as a 3 vinyl LP bundle.

Last week, Years & Years announced a new album, sharing a video for its lead single “Crave.”

DISCO: Guest List Edition 2CD

Disc 1: Original DISCO 12 tracks

Disc 2:

1. Till You Love Somebody

2. Fine Wine

3. Hey Lonely

4. Spotlight

5. A Second To Midnight - Kylie and Years & Years

6. Kiss Of Life - Kylie and Jessie Ware

7. Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You - Kylie and Gloria Gaynor

8. Real Groove - Kylie and Dua Lipa (Studio 2054 Remix)

9. Say Something (Basement Jaxx Remix)

10. Say Something (F9 Club Remix)

11. Say Something (Syn Cole Extended Mix)

12. Magic (Purple Disco Machine Extended Mix)

13. Real Groove - Kylie and Dua Lipa (Studio 2054 Initial Talk Remix)

14. Dance Floor Darling (Linslee’s Electric Slide Remix)



DISCO: Guest List Edition (Deluxe Limited) (3CD, 1 DVD, 1 Blu-ray)

Disc 1: Original DISCO (Deluxe) tracks

Disc 2:

1. A Second To Midnight - Kylie and Years & Years

2. Kiss Of Life - Kylie and Jessie Ware

3. Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You - Kylie and Gloria Gaynor

4. Real Groove - Kylie and Dua Lipa (Studio 2054 Remix)

5. Say Something (Basement Jaxx Remix)

6. Say Something (F9 Club Remix)

7. Say Something (Syn Cole Extended Mix)

8. Magic (Purple Disco Machine Extended Mix)

9. Real Groove - Kylie and Dua Lipa (Studio 2054 Initial Talk Remix)

10. Dance Floor Darling (Linslee’s Electric Slide Remix)

Disc 3:

1. Magic (Intro) (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)

2. Come into My World (Interlude) (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)

3. I Love It (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)

4. In Your Eyes (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)

5. Light Years (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)

6. Supernova (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)

7. Light Years (Reprise) (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)

8. I Should Be So Lucky (Interlude) (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)

9. Dance Floor Darling (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)

10. All the Lovers (with House Gospel Choir) (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)

11. Say Something (with House Gospel Choir) (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)

12. Real Groove (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)

13. Slow / Love to Love You Baby (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)

14. Monday Blues (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)

15. Where Does the DJ Go? (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)

16. Love at First Sight (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)

17. Last Chance (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)

18. Magic (From the Infinite Disco Livestream)

Disc 4: Infinite Disco DVD

Disc 5: Infinite Disco Blu-ray

