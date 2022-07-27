News

L.A. Salami Shares Video for New Single “Systemic Pandemic” Ottoline Due Out October 14 via Sunday Best





L.A. Salami has shared a video for his new single “Systemic Pandemic.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Ottoline, which will be out on October 14 via Sunday Best. View below.

In a press release, Salami elaborates on the new single: “Sometime not too long ago, I came across an abyss…. I looked upon it in anguish, painfully uninspired by the view.



“I didn’t like it.



“It made me uncomfortable, and the sight of it amounted to nothing…. Nothing but the absence of love in all things…. The absence of attraction, the seed of love. The dispersion of any gravity. The absence of all matter and purpose….



“Truth say, it was all rather boring….

“I perish the thought of returning there even to revisit in memory…. So I’ll do now what I did then” I avert my gaze, redact my time spent in shadow, allow a light some chance at forcing the darkest regions to abate. Light is life is love; and life is complicated; and this song, The SYSTEMIC PANDEMIC, is a song about life, and how complicated it can become even in the midst of love.”

