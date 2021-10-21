La Luz Embark on a Spy Caper in the Video for New Song “I Won’t Hesitate”
La Luz Due Out Tomorrow via Hardly Art
Los Angeles trio La Luz are releasing a new self-titled album tomorrow via Hardly Art. Now they have shared a new song from it, “I Won’t Hesitate,” via an amusing video in which the band embark on a spy caper. Cigarettes that secretly shoot darts, phones built into shoes, trench coats, secret meetings, agents disguised as clowns—it’s got it all. Nathan Castiel directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
La Luz is guitarist and songwriter Shana Cleveland, bassist Lena Simon, and keyboardist Alice Sandahl. The band’s last album was 2018’s Floating Features. La Luz includes the previous single “In the Country.” When the album was announced they shared another new song from it, “Watching Cartoons,” via a video. “Watching Cartoons” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another new song from it, “The Pines,” via a green screen-aided video. “The Pines” also made our Songs of the Week list. That was followed by “Oh, Blue,” shared via a lyric video self-directed by the band.
Adrian Younge—known for his work with hip-hop, soul, and jazz acts—produced La Luz. He had this to say in a previous press release: “We both create music with the same attitude, and that’s what I love about them. They are never afraid to be risky and their style is captivating. I don’t work with many bands, but I love taking chances on people that share the same vision. We both love to be ourselves, and it was an honor to work with them.”
La Luz Tour Dates:
Fall 2021:
Fri. Oct. 29 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas (Levitation Fest)
Sat. Nov. 6 - Mexico City, MX - Festival Hipnosis
Thu. Nov. 11 - San Diego, CA - Music Box *
Sat. Nov. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater * #
Sun, Nov. 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel *
Mon. Nov. 15 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s *
Tue.Nov. 16 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe’s Alley *
Thur. Nov. 18 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom *
Fri. Nov. 19 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre *
Spring 2022:
Wed. Mar. 02 - Philadelphia, PA • Johnny Brenda’s ^
Fri. Mar. 03 - Brooklyn, NY • Elsewhere ^
Sat. Mar. 05 - Boston, MA • Sinclair ^
Mon. Mar. 07 - Toronto, On • Lee’s Palace ^
Tue. Mar. 08 - Detroit, MI • Magic Bag ^
Wed. Mar. 08 - Chicago, IL • Lincoln Hall ^
Fri. Mar. 11- St. Paul, MN •Amsterdam Hall ^
Sat. Mar. 12 - Madison, WI • Memorial Union Der Rathskeller ^
Mon. Mar. 13 - St. Louis, MO • The Blueberry Hill Duck Room ^
Tue. Mar. 15 - Nashville, TN • Basement East ^
Wed. Mar. 16 - Atlanta, GA • Masquerade (Hell) ^
Thu. Mar. 17 - Durham, NC • Cat’s Cradle ^
Fri. Mar. 18 - Asheville, NC • The Grey Eagle ^
Sat. Mar. 19 Washington, DC • Black Cat ^
Fri. Apr. 22 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
Sat. Apr. 23 - Dublin, IE - The Grand Social
Mon. Apr. 25 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo
Tue. Apr. 26 - Manchester, UK - Band On The Wall
Wed. Apr. 27 - Nottingham, UK - The Bodega
Thur. Apr. 28 - London, UK - Scala
Fri. Apr. 29 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
Sat. Apr. 30 - Brighton, UK - CHALK
Mon. May 02 - Paris, FR - La Boule Noire
Tue. May 03 - Brussels, BE - Grand Salon (le Nuits Botanique)
Wed. May 04 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Upstairs
Fri. May 06 - Göteborg, SE - Oceanen
Sat. May 07 - Stockholm, SE - Hus 7
Sun. May 08 - Oslo, NO - Krosset
Mon. May 09 - Copenhagen, DK - Hotel Cecil
Tue. May 11 - Hamburg, DE - Molotow
Wed. May 12 - Berlin, DE - Frannz Club
Thur. May 13 - Schorndorf, DE - Club Manufaktur
Fri. May 14 - Munich, DE - Feierwerk
Sun. May 16 - Luxembourg, LU - Rotondes
Mon. May 17 - Vevey, CH - Rocking Chair
Tue. May 19 - Barcelona, ES - Upload
Wed. May 20 - Madrid, ES - Tomavistas Festival
Thur. May 21 - San Sebastian, ES - Dabadaba
* w/ Tropa Magica
# w/Adrian Younge (DJ Set)
^ w/Mamalarky
