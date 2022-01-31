 La Luz Postpone U.S. Tour Upon Announcement of Shana Cleveland’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, January 31st, 2022  
La Luz Postpone U.S. Tour Upon Announcement of Shana Cleveland’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis

The Band Shared a Statement Over the Weekend

Jan 31, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Hamilton Boyce
La Luz have announced that they will postpone their U.S. tour dates for this upcoming March in light of guitarist Shana Cleveland’s breast cancer diagnosis. The band writes: “We know she’s going to pull through this stronger than ever and are hoping that our European tour beginning in May can go on as scheduled. We miss you terribly and will rebook shows in the Midwest and Eastern U.S. as soon as possible.” Read the full statement here.

The band released their self-titled album last October via Hardly Art. Read our interview with Cleveland where she discusses the album.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

