La Luz Postpone U.S. Tour Upon Announcement of Shana Cleveland’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis
The Band Shared a Statement Over the Weekend
Jan 31, 2022
Photography by Hamilton Boyce
La Luz have announced that they will postpone their U.S. tour dates for this upcoming March in light of guitarist Shana Cleveland’s breast cancer diagnosis. The band writes: “We know she’s going to pull through this stronger than ever and are hoping that our European tour beginning in May can go on as scheduled. We miss you terribly and will rebook shows in the Midwest and Eastern U.S. as soon as possible.” Read the full statement here.
The band released their self-titled album last October via Hardly Art. Read our interview with Cleveland where she discusses the album.
