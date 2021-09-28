News

La Luz Share Lyric Video for New Song “Oh, Blue” La Luz Due Out October 22 via Hardly Art

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Los Angeles trio La Luz are releasing a new self-titled album on October 22 via Hardly Art. Now they have shared a new song from it, “Oh, Blue,” via a lyric video self-directed by the band. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

In a press release the band collectively say that the song is “a love song from a long distance. About the kind of longing that keeps you in a constant daydream.”

La Luz is guitarist and songwriter Shana Cleveland, bassist Lena Simon, and keyboardist Alice Sandahl. The band’s last album was 2018’s Floating Features. La Luz includes the previous single “In the Country.” When the album was announced they shared another new song from it, “Watching Cartoons,” via a video. “Watching Cartoons” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another new song from it, “The Pines,” via a green screen-aided video. “The Pines” also made our Songs of the Week list.

Adrian Younge—known for his work with hip-hop, soul, and jazz acts—produced La Luz. He had this to say in a previous press release: “We both create music with the same attitude, and that’s what I love about them. They are never afraid to be risky and their style is captivating. I don’t work with many bands, but I love taking chances on people that share the same vision. We both love to be ourselves, and it was an honor to work with them.”

La Luz Tour Dates:

Fall 2021:

Oct. 29 - Austin, TX -Cheer Up Charlies (Levitation Fest)

Nov. 6 - Mexico City, MX - Festival Hipnosis

Nov. 11 - San Diego, CA - Music Box *

Nov. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater *

Nov. 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel *

Nov. 15 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s *

Nov. 16 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe’s Alley *

Nov. 18 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom *

Nov. 19 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre *

Spring 2022:

Apr. 22 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

Apr. 23 - Dublin, IE - The Grand Social

Apr. 25 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo

Apr. 26 - Manchester, UK - Band On The Wall

Apr. 27 - Nottingham, UK - The Bodega

Apr. 28 - London, UK - Scala

Apr. 29 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

Apr. 30 - Brighton, UK - CHALK

May 02 - Paris, FR - La Boule Noire

May 03 - Brussels, BE - Grand Salon (le Nuits Botanique)

May 04 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Upstairs

May 06 - Göteborg, SE - Oceanen

May 07 - Stockholm, SE - Hus 7

May 08 - Oslo, NO - Krosset

May 09 - Copenhagen, DK - Hotel Cecil

May 11 - Hamburg, DE - Molotow

May 12 - Berlin, DE - Frannz Club

May 13 - Schorndorf, DE - Club Manufaktur

May 14 - Munich, DE - Feierwerk

May 16 - Luxembourg, LU - Rotondes

May 17 - Vevey, CH - Rocking Chair

May 19 - Barcelona, ES - Upload

May 20 - Madrid, ES - Tomavistas Festival

May 21 - San Sebastian, ES - Dabadaba



* w/ Tropa Magica

