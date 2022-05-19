 La Luz Shares New Single “Endless Afternoon” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, May 19th, 2022  
La Luz Shares New Single “Endless Afternoon”

“Endless Afternoon” b/w “San Fernando Shadow Blues” Due Out July 7 via Hardly Art

May 19, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Kristen Cofer
La Luz have shared a new single, “Endless Afternoon.” It is the A-side to an upcoming 7-inch single which will also feature the song “San Fernando Shadow Blues.” The single will be out physically and digitally on July 7 via Hardly Art. Listen to “Endless Afternoon” below.

In a press release, band member Shana Cleveland states that the new song is a “California lullaby. The melody for this song came to me while I was hiking in the hills above the Yuba River. About the sweetness found in slow days close to home.”

The band released their self-titled album last October via Hardly Art. Read our interview with Cleveland where she discusses the album.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



There are no comments for this entry yet.

