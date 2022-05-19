La Luz Shares New Single “Endless Afternoon”
“Endless Afternoon” b/w “San Fernando Shadow Blues” Due Out July 7 via Hardly Art
May 19, 2022
Photography by Kristen Cofer
La Luz have shared a new single, “Endless Afternoon.” It is the A-side to an upcoming 7-inch single which will also feature the song “San Fernando Shadow Blues.” The single will be out physically and digitally on July 7 via Hardly Art. Listen to “Endless Afternoon” below.
In a press release, band member Shana Cleveland states that the new song is a “California lullaby. The melody for this song came to me while I was hiking in the hills above the Yuba River. About the sweetness found in slow days close to home.”
The band released their self-titled album last October via Hardly Art. Read our interview with Cleveland where she discusses the album.
