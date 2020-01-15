LA Priest Announces First New Album in Five Years, Shares Video for New Song “What Moves”
GENE Due Out April 24 via Domino
Jan 15, 2020
Photography by Isaac Eastgate
LA Priest (aka England's Sam Dust or Sam Eastgate) has announced a new album, GENE, and shared its first single, "What Moves," via a self-directed video for the track. GENE is due out April 24 via Domino and is the first LA Priest album in five years, since 2015's debut album, Inji. Check out "What Moves" below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art.
Erol Alkan co-produced the album with Eastgate. GENE is named after a new analog drum machine Eastgate developed and built. As a press release explains: "Working in isolation for more than two years in California, Wales and England's south coast, soldering iron in hand, Sam developed the inners of GENE using dozens of electrical circuits he made up himself. The creation came after a search for an alternative to the structure and rigor of standard drum machines. Its unique rhythmic patterns are the focal point for the album, which is colored by lush, pastoral tones, paired with the influence of his environmental changes."
In 2016 Eastgate teamed up with New Zealand's Connan Mockasin to form Soft Hair and release their self-titled debut. Eastgate was also formerly in Late of the Pier.
Read our 2015 interview with LA Priest.
GENE Tracklist:
01 Beginning
02 Rubber Sky
03 What Moves
04 Peace Lily
05 Open My Eyes
06 Sudden Thing
07 Monochrome
08 What Do You See
09 Kissing of the Weeds
10 Black Smoke
11 Ain't No Love Affair
