LA Priest Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “Rubber Sky” GENE Due Out This Friday via Domino





LA Priest (aka England’s Sam Dust or Sam Eastgate) is releasing a new album, GENE, this Friday via Domino. Now he has shared another song from it, “Rubber Sky,” via a video for the single. Eastgate self-directed the “Rubber Sky” video, filming it from home while under lockdown. Watch it below.

Previously LA Priest shared the album’s first single, “What Moves,” via a self-directed video for the track. “What Moves” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared another song from it, “Beginning,” via a video for the single. GENE is the first LA Priest album in five years, since 2015’s debut album, Inji. It was originally due out April 24, but was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Erol Alkan co-produced the album with Eastgate. GENE is named after a new analog drum machine Eastgate developed and built. As a previous press release explained: “Working in isolation for more than two years in California, Wales and England’s south coast, soldering iron in hand, Sam developed the inners of GENE using dozens of electrical circuits he made up himself. The creation came after a search for an alternative to the structure and rigor of standard drum machines. Its unique rhythmic patterns are the focal point for the album, which is colored by lush, pastoral tones, paired with the influence of his environmental changes.”

In 2016 Eastgate teamed up with New Zealand’s Connan Mockasin to form Soft Hair and release their self-titled debut. Eastgate was also formerly in Late of the Pier.

Read our 2015 interview with LA Priest.

LA Priest Tour Dates:

June 5 – "Live From The Shed" Livestream @ 3pm ET

September 30 – La Maroquinerie, Paris, France

October 1 – Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing, France

October 2 – Rotonde, Brussels, Belgium

October 8 – Headrow House, Leeds, UK

October 9 – Broadcast, Glasgow, UK

October 10 – YES, Manchester, UK

October 12 – Exchange, Bristol, UK

October 13 – Green Door Store, Brighton, UK

October 15 – Oval Space, London, UK

October 17 – The Grand Social, Dublin, Ireland

October 28 – Ubran Spree, Berlin, Germany

October 30 – 31– London Calling Festival, Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 14 – Baby’s All Right, New York

November 15 – Empty Bottle, Chicago

November 17 – Barboza, Seattle

