Ladytron Share Video and Short Film for "Tower of Glass"





Ladytron released a new self-titled album back in February 2019 via Ladytron Music and !K7. Now they have shared a video for the album's "Tower of Glass," as well as a separate 10-minute long short film, with the video made up of footage from the short film. Manuel Nogueira wrote and directed both the short film and video, and it was shot in the remote North East of Brazil. Watch them both below.

In a press release Nogueira had this to say about the short film and video: "This project was born as an invitation to direct and produce a music video. The first visual inspiration came after conversations with Ladytron's Daniel Hunt about his own inspirations for the lyrics and the music itself. We discussed the fragility of memory, about how our culture is cancelling itself, about our notion of time, love and the fear of losing it all.

"Time is compressed between our resistance to change and the urgency of the future. We lost the meaning of past and future. There is no time here, not any more.

"That absence of time gives us no pause. No time for negative values, for inherent happiness, for grief, for what is human and for what is divine. No time for love. Everything is in our hands at the same time. This lack of contrast cancels itself in a loop of empty results and full presence becomes a hard task.... The only possible redemption is to accept the beauty of this fragile truth and learn to live and love the moment."

Ladytron was the band's first album in seven-and-a-half years, since Gravity the Seducer, which came out in September 2011. The album also features guest Iggor Cavalera (Sepultura/Mixhell/Soulwax) on drums. Jim Abbiss, who produced Ladytron's 2005 album Witching Hour (perhaps the band's highpoint), worked with the band on the new album.

In a previous press release singer Helen Marnie had this to say about the album: "For us, it's like getting together with an old friend. You've both changed, but still have that common ground. Familiarity crossed with excitement."

The band's Daniel Hunt added: "It's diverse and emotional. It's a lot heavier than Gravity, which was an intentionally more sedate, ethereal record. The atmospheres are there, but there's more urgency underneath."

Back in March 2018 Ladytron released their first new music in seven years, the new song "The Animals." It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they also shared a remix of the song by Vince Clarke of Erasure (and formerly of Depeche Mode) and a video/short film for "The Animals" filmed in São Paulo, Brazil. Then the band shared the audio for another new song, "The Island" (it was an honorable mention in our Songs of the Week list), and also released an additional track, "Tropic of Capricorn," digitally and as the B-side of "The Island" 7-inch. Then they shared a video for "The Island," which featured a naked humanoid female (perhaps an alien, perhaps an experiment or a clone) escaping from a lab and being hunted. Then they shared a video for the album's "Deadzone."

In August 2019 the band released a remix EP, Far From Home - Night Versions, featuring new versions of the album's "Far From Home."

Read our interview with Ladytron on their self-titled album.

Ladytron U.K. Tour Dates:

Feb 29 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

March 2 - London, Heaven

March 7 - Edinburgh, La Belle Angele

