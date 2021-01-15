News

Lael Neale Announces New Album, Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “Blue Vein” Acquainted With Night Due Out February 19 via Sub Pop





Lael Neale has announced a new album, Acquainted With Night, and shared a self-directed video for a new song from it, “Blue Vein.” Acquainted With Night is due out February 19 via Sub Pop, her first album for the label. Check out the “Blue Vein” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Neale’s new album is the product of a long and arduous process in which she worked with many different producers. She states in a press release: “Every time I reached the end of recording, I felt the songs had been stripped of their vitality in the process of layering drums, bass, guitar, violin and organ over them. They felt weighed down.” Her artistic breakthrough occurred when she discovered the Omnichord, which she began to use frequently in creating her songs, and was assisted by Guy Blakeslee of the band Entrance in the recording process, where the songs were recorded onto tape. Blakeslee states in a press release: “An idea that was floating around in our conversations before and during the process was ‘lost tapes’—and I think these recordings feel like such an artifact—a sonic portrait of a season of a life, a sacred tape made in private by an artist at the peak of creative power and rediscovered by chance for the ages.”

Regarding the creation of “Blue Vein,” Neale states in a press release: “I wrote this song pre-Omnichord and it is the only recording I play guitar on. I wrote it around New Year’s Eve and it felt like a resolution.”

Though she is from rural Virginia, Neale has been living in Los Angeles for over a decade now, but in April 2020 returned to her family farm in VA because of the pandemic.

Acquainted With Night includes “For No One For Now,” a new single that was shared in November and made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list. The album’s first single, “Every Star Shivers in the Dark,” was released in October on Sub Pop.

Acquainted With Night Tracklist:

1. Blue Vein

2. Every Star Shivers in the Dark

3. Acquainted with Night

4. White Wings

5. How Far Is It to the Grave

6. For No One For Now

7. Sliding Doors & Warm Summer Roses

8. Third Floor Window

9. Let Me Live by the Side of the Road

10. Some Sunny Day

