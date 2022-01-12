 Lael Neale Shares Video for New Single “Hotline” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, January 12th, 2022  
Lael Neale Shares Video for New Single “Hotline”

Out Now via Sub Pop

Jan 11, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Lael Neale has shared a video for her new single “Hotline.” Fittingly, she has also opened up a hotline where she will read callers’ fortunes for 2022 today (November 11) from noon to 5 p.m. EST. The number is 858-224-3129. Watch the video below.

Neale explains in a press release: “I became interested in numerology through John Lennon and his belief in the significance of numbers, specifically the number nine. Because this song imagines a late night call of desperation into a psychic hotline, I thought it’d be fun to act as that ‘psychic’ and connect with people directly, giving them a personalized fortune for this year based on their unique numerology.”

Neale’s most recent album, Acquainted With Night, came out last year via Sub Pop. It included the the songs “For No One For Now” (which made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list), “Blue Vein” (also featured on our Songs of the Week list), and title track “Acquainted With Night.”

Most Recent