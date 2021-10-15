Laetitia Sadier (of Stereolab) Shares Video for New Song “New Moon”
New Album Due Out in 2022 via Drag City and Duophonic Super 45s
Stereolab vocalist Laetitia Sadier has shared a new song, “New Moon,” via a video for it. It is said to be the first taste of a new solo album due out in 2022 via Drag City and Duophonic Super 45. The album has neither a release date nor title yet. Sadier co-directed the ocean-set video with Tanya Small. Watch it below, followed by some new UK tour dates.
“New Moon” was ecorded in London by Sadier and Hannes Plattmeie
Sadier had this to say about the song in a press release: “The nature of trauma—by going through a process of feeling the emotions of all of that has stricken or afflicted us, individually. By not avoiding these feelings, it’s a way to evolve and cut the ties of the past, that are keeping us down and into the turmoil we are currently experiencing.”
Sadier’s last album, Find Me Finding You, was released under the name Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble in 2017 via Drag City.
Sadier recently guested on Jarvis Cocker’s cover of Dalida’s 1973 duet with Alain Delon, “Paroles, Paroles.” It is featured on Cocker’s forthcoming album, Chansons D’Ennui Tip-Top, which will be out on October 22 via ABKCO and is a companion piece to Wes Anderson’s upcoming film, The French Dispatch.
Also read our 2014 interview with Sadier or our 2010 interview where Sadier and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox interviewed each other.
Laetitia Sadier UK Tour Dates:
October:
20th - Ramsgate - The Music Hall
22nd - London - The Victoria
23rd - Brighton - West Hill
26th - Glasgow - CCA
27th - Glasgow - Doublet Bar
28th - Newcastle - The Cluny
29th - Todmorden - The Golden Lion
31st - Manchester - The Tallyrand [early show]
November:
1st - Bath - Moles
2nd - Oxford - The Jericho
