Friday, July 24th, 2020  
Lala Lala and Baths Team Up for New Song “€ € € €^^%%!!!!!heaven!!!!!!”

Single Out Now via Hardly Art

Jul 24, 2020 By Jennifer Irving
Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) has released her newest collaboration, this time featuring electro pop’s eclectic Baths (aka Will Wiesenfeld). The song combines the style of the two, featuring Lala Lala’s relaxed vocals and Baths’s far-off sounding croon and energetic instrumentation. Listen below. 

West and Wiesenfeld collaboratively had this to say in a press release: “This song was born of a mutual fandom between both artists. Ideas and responsibilities were evenly split as the production came together.” 

Wiesenfeld adds: “Lillie’s music is great and working together was an instant yes! The process was the most fun I’ve ever had collaborating even though we worked remotely.” 

West adds: “I am obsessed with Will both professionally and personally. Collaborating was an extreme pleasure.” 

In June Lala Lala teamed up with Porridge Radio for the collaborative song “Good For You.” Apart from that and some collaborations with Grapetooth and WHY?, Lala Lala’s last LP was 2018’s The Lamb—which was our Album of the Week. Previously "Water Over Sex" was one of our Songs of the Week. Album track "See You At Home" was also one of our Songs of the Week. 

Read our Self-Portrait feature with Lala Lala. 

Read our review of Lala Lala's The Lamb.

