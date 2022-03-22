 Lala Lala Shares New Single “Memory” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022  
Subscribe

Lala Lala Shares New Single “Memory”

I Want the Door to Open Out Now via Hardly Art

Mar 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Michael Schmelling
Bookmark and Share


Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) has shared a new single, “Memory.” The song was produced by West alongside Andrew Broder, and it is out now via Hardly Art. Listen below.

In a press release, West states: “‘Memory’ is about ‘euphoric recall’ and letting go of fantasy. Is it magic or a meaningful coincidence or are you just obsessed?”

West’s newest album, I Want the Door to Open, came out last year via Hardly Art.

Read our Self-Portrait feature with Lala Lala.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent