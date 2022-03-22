Lala Lala Shares New Single “Memory”
I Want the Door to Open Out Now via Hardly Art
Mar 22, 2022
Photography by Michael Schmelling
Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) has shared a new single, “Memory.” The song was produced by West alongside Andrew Broder, and it is out now via Hardly Art. Listen below.
In a press release, West states: “‘Memory’ is about ‘euphoric recall’ and letting go of fantasy. Is it magic or a meaningful coincidence or are you just obsessed?”
West’s newest album, I Want the Door to Open, came out last year via Hardly Art.
Read our Self-Portrait feature with Lala Lala.
