Lala Lala Shares New Song “Utopia Planet” Featuring Her Grandmother I Want the Door to Open Due Out This Friday via Hardly Art

Photography by Miwah Lee



Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) is releasing a new album, I Want the Door to Open, this Friday via Hardly Art. Now Lala Lala has shared its fourth single, “Utopia Planet,” which features a spoken word section from West’s grandmother, as well as some saxophone playing by Sen Morimoto. Meggie van Zwieten directed the accompanying video. Watch it below.

“‘Utopia Planet’ was born because my friend Kara Jackson and I challenged each other to write a song about ‘Utopia,’” says West in a press release. “I tried to imagine a great expanse, abundance, an open door. It’s an invitation to surrender. I used a recording of my grandmother to take you further into another world.”

Previously Lala Lala shared the album’s first single, “DIVER,” via a video. Then came the album’s second single, “Color of the Pool,” shared via a video. That was followed by “Prove It” and Open the Door: Find Your Keys and Unlock Total Serenity, a quirky new infomercial for the album that features testimonials from CHAI, Sasami Ashworth, Camilo Medina (Divino Niño), IAN SWEET, and more. I Want the Door to Open features Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie on one song.

Lala Lala also recently remixed Dehd’s “Desire.”

Lala Lala’s last LP was 2018’s The Lamb—which was our Album of the Week. West co-produced the new album with Yoni Wolf of WHY?. Drummer Nnamdi Ogbonnaya plays on “DIVER” and West co-directed the song’s video with Brielle Brilliant. As well as Gibbard and Ogbonnaya, I Want the Door to Open also features contributions from poet Kara Jackson, OHMME, Adam Schatz of Landlady, Sen Morimoto, Christian Lee Hutson, Kaina Castillo, Meg Duffy (of Hand Habbits), Will Miller, Gia Margaret, and Josiah Wolf.

Read our Self-Portrait feature with Lala Lala.

Read our review of Lala Lala’s The Lamb.

Lala Lala Tour Dates:

Fri. Oct. 8 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

Wed. Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ^

Wed. Oct. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg!

Thu. Jan. 27, 2022 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso Noord

Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - Groningen, NE @ Vera

Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Brugge, BE @ Cactus at Villa Bota

Sun. Jan. 30, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Rotonde)

Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Köln, DE @ Baumann & SOHN

Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Göteborg, SE @ Oceanen

Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Internasjonalen

Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7

Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Malmö, SE @ Plan B

Wed. Feb. 9, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega at Ideal Bar

Fri. Feb. 11, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’

Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur

Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - Freiburg, DE @ Swamp

Mon. Feb. 14, 2022 - Yverdon-les-Bains, CH @ L’Amalgame

Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Annecy, FR @ Festival Hors-Pistes

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Metz, FR @ Aérogare

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Lille, FR @ l’Aéronef

Sun. Feb. 20, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - London, UK @ Moth Club

Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Nice N Sleazy

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ YES

Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

Sat. Mar. 12 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Mon. Mar. 14 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Tue. Mar. 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Wed. Mar. 16 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

Fri. Mar. 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile (Second Stage)

Sat. Mar. 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

Sun. Mar. 20 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Tue. Mar. 22 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

Fri. Mar. 25 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Sat. Mar. 26 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Sun. Mar. 27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Mon. Mar. 28 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Wed. Mar. 30 - Austin, TX @ The Parish

Thu. Mar. 31 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

Sat. Apr. 2 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

Sun. Apr. 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Coffee

Wed. Apr. 13 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

Thu. Apr. 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

Fri. Apr. 15 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

Sat. Apr. 16 - Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern

Sun. Apr. 17 - Nashville, TN @ High Watt

Tue. Apr. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

Wed. Apr. 20 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Fri. Apr. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

Sat. Apr. 23 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony

Sun. Apr. 24 @ Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Wed. Apr. 27 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Thu. Apr. 28 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

Fri. Apr. 29 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Sat. Apr. 30 - Hamtramck, MI @ Outer Limits Lounge



* = w/ Divino Niño & Kara Jackson

^ = Baths (DJ Set) & Fashion Club

! = Salt Cathedral & Crosslegged

