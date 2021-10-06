Lala Lala Shares New Song “Utopia Planet” Featuring Her Grandmother
I Want the Door to Open Due Out This Friday via Hardly Art
Oct 06, 2021
Photography by Miwah Lee
Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) is releasing a new album, I Want the Door to Open, this Friday via Hardly Art. Now Lala Lala has shared its fourth single, “Utopia Planet,” which features a spoken word section from West’s grandmother, as well as some saxophone playing by Sen Morimoto. Meggie van Zwieten directed the accompanying video. Watch it below.
“‘Utopia Planet’ was born because my friend Kara Jackson and I challenged each other to write a song about ‘Utopia,’” says West in a press release. “I tried to imagine a great expanse, abundance, an open door. It’s an invitation to surrender. I used a recording of my grandmother to take you further into another world.”
Previously Lala Lala shared the album’s first single, “DIVER,” via a video. Then came the album’s second single, “Color of the Pool,” shared via a video. That was followed by “Prove It” and Open the Door: Find Your Keys and Unlock Total Serenity, a quirky new infomercial for the album that features testimonials from CHAI, Sasami Ashworth, Camilo Medina (Divino Niño), IAN SWEET, and more. I Want the Door to Open features Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie on one song.
Lala Lala also recently remixed Dehd’s “Desire.”
Lala Lala’s last LP was 2018’s The Lamb—which was our Album of the Week. West co-produced the new album with Yoni Wolf of WHY?. Drummer Nnamdi Ogbonnaya plays on “DIVER” and West co-directed the song’s video with Brielle Brilliant. As well as Gibbard and Ogbonnaya, I Want the Door to Open also features contributions from poet Kara Jackson, OHMME, Adam Schatz of Landlady, Sen Morimoto, Christian Lee Hutson, Kaina Castillo, Meg Duffy (of Hand Habbits), Will Miller, Gia Margaret, and Josiah Wolf.
Read our Self-Portrait feature with Lala Lala.
Read our review of Lala Lala’s The Lamb.
Lala Lala Tour Dates:
Fri. Oct. 8 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
Wed. Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ^
Wed. Oct. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg!
Thu. Jan. 27, 2022 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso Noord
Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - Groningen, NE @ Vera
Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Brugge, BE @ Cactus at Villa Bota
Sun. Jan. 30, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Rotonde)
Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Köln, DE @ Baumann & SOHN
Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Göteborg, SE @ Oceanen
Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Internasjonalen
Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7
Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Malmö, SE @ Plan B
Wed. Feb. 9, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega at Ideal Bar
Fri. Feb. 11, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’
Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur
Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - Freiburg, DE @ Swamp
Mon. Feb. 14, 2022 - Yverdon-les-Bains, CH @ L’Amalgame
Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Annecy, FR @ Festival Hors-Pistes
Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Metz, FR @ Aérogare
Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Lille, FR @ l’Aéronef
Sun. Feb. 20, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - London, UK @ Moth Club
Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club
Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Nice N Sleazy
Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ YES
Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
Sat. Mar. 12 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
Mon. Mar. 14 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
Tue. Mar. 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Wed. Mar. 16 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux
Fri. Mar. 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile (Second Stage)
Sat. Mar. 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
Sun. Mar. 20 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Tue. Mar. 22 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
Fri. Mar. 25 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
Sat. Mar. 26 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
Sun. Mar. 27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
Mon. Mar. 28 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
Wed. Mar. 30 - Austin, TX @ The Parish
Thu. Mar. 31 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
Sat. Apr. 2 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI
Sun. Apr. 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Coffee
Wed. Apr. 13 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
Thu. Apr. 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
Fri. Apr. 15 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
Sat. Apr. 16 - Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern
Sun. Apr. 17 - Nashville, TN @ High Watt
Tue. Apr. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
Wed. Apr. 20 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
Fri. Apr. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
Sat. Apr. 23 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony
Sun. Apr. 24 @ Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Wed. Apr. 27 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Thu. Apr. 28 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
Fri. Apr. 29 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
Sat. Apr. 30 - Hamtramck, MI @ Outer Limits Lounge
* = w/ Divino Niño & Kara Jackson
^ = Baths (DJ Set) & Fashion Club
! = Salt Cathedral & Crosslegged
