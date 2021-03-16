 Lambchop Announce New Album, Share New Song “A Chef’s Kiss” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 16th, 2021  
Lambchop Announce New Album, Share New Song “A Chef’s Kiss”

Showtunes Due Out May 21 on Merge

Mar 16, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Lambchop (the project of Kurt Wagner) have announced a new album, Showtunes, which will be out on May 21 via Merge. They have subsequently shared a song from the album entitled “A Chef’s Kiss.” Listen below. Also below are the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Wagner describes the new song in a press release as “a reflection on the temporal nature of life and ultimately of song itself. A ‘chef’s kiss’ being a gesture toward something perfected or well done, even loved.”

Showtunes was created remotely by Wagner with the help of several other musicians, including Ryan Olson of Gayngs and James McNew of Yo La Tengo. Wagner states: “In hindsight, it made perfect sense. The original idea behind Lambchop was: anyone could be part of Lambchop (so long as they behaved themselves). This revolving-door policy is how the band has grown and contracted through our many years.”

He adds: “One of the things that holds Lambchop together, what binds us is that we are friends with similar likes and an appreciation and respect for what each other does. It’s what has kept this band evolving through time. With this approach, the group has just gotten larger with its members free to come and go, to be a part of the music as the songs and their interest might allow. Just like in the beginning.”

The band’s most recent album, TRIP, came out last year on Merge.

Showtunes Tracklist:

01 A Chef’s Kiss
02 Drop C
03 Papa Was a Rolling Stone Journalist
04 Fuku
05 Unknown Man
06 Blue Leo
07 Impossible Meatballs
08 The Last Benedict

"Showtunes" Artwork

