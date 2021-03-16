Lambchop Announce New Album, Share New Song “A Chef’s Kiss”

News

Lambchop (the project of Kurt Wagner) have announced a new album, Showtunes, which will be out on May 21 via Merge. They have subsequently shared a song from the album entitled “A Chef’s Kiss.” Listen below. Also below are the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Wagner describes the new song in a press release as “a reflection on the temporal nature of life and ultimately of song itself. A ‘chef’s kiss’ being a gesture toward something perfected or well done, even loved.”

Showtunes was created remotely by Wagner with the help of several other musicians, including Ryan Olson of Gayngs and James McNew of Yo La Tengo. Wagner states: “In hindsight, it made perfect sense. The original idea behind Lambchop was: anyone could be part of Lambchop (so long as they behaved themselves). This revolving-door policy is how the band has grown and contracted through our many years.”

He adds: “One of the things that holds Lambchop together, what binds us is that we are friends with similar likes and an appreciation and respect for what each other does. It’s what has kept this band evolving through time. With this approach, the group has just gotten larger with its members free to come and go, to be a part of the music as the songs and their interest might allow. Just like in the beginning.”

The band’s most recent album, TRIP, came out last year on Merge.

Showtunes Tracklist:

01 A Chef’s Kiss

02 Drop C

03 Papa Was a Rolling Stone Journalist

04 Fuku

05 Unknown Man

06 Blue Leo

07 Impossible Meatballs

08 The Last Benedict

