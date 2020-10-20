News

Lambchop Share Cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Golden Lady” TRIP Due Out November 13 via Merge





Lambchop (the project of Kurt Wagner) are releasing a new covers album, TRIP, on November 13 via Merge. Now they have shared another track from it, a cover of Stevie Wonder’s Innervisions track “Golden Lady” (from 1973). Listen below, followed by Wonder’s original.

For the album, each of the six members of the current band was asked to pick a song to cover. “My idea was to see what might happen if I removed myself from the process as much as possible,” says Wagner in a press release. “In doing so, what surfaced would be elements that have always been there but maybe got overshadowed by my songwriting and approach.”

Andy Stack (also of Wye Oak and Joyero) was the one who chose “Golden Lady.” Stack had this to say in a press release: “I wanted to choose an earnest love song, a chance to display the tenderness that we’ve come to know from Kurt, Tony, and the boys. But love is complex, and we discovered that you never find tenderness without a hint of melancholy, darkness, and maybe a little Xanax.”

Previously Lamchop shared the album’s cover of Wilco’s “Reservations.”

