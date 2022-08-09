News

All





Lambchop Shares Video For New Single “So There” The Bible Due Out September 30 via Merge





Lambchop (the project of Kurt Wagner) has shared a video for his new single “So There.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, The Bible, which will be out on September 30 via Merge. View the Isaac Gale-directed video below.

In a press release, director Isaac Gale elaborates on the video: “I randomly rewatched the movie Total Recall recently. I was talking with technical artist / VFX / animator Joe Midthun about it the next day while we were working on this project, and he informed me that the X-ray scene in the film was the first instance of a motion capture suit and CGI being used together. But it didn’t really work. They had to finish the scene using hand rotoscoping instead.

“I kind of feel like that’s what this video is. Our first idea fell through because we couldn’t get the motion capture suit to work (yet!). Sometimes the best way to learn a new software is to first learn how to break it. So, we decided to see what would happen if we simply flew a camera through Kurt’s head to see what goes on in there.”

Wagner adds: “‘So There,’ in my head, addresses the idea of showing up, being there for your friends and for things that we believe to be right and true. But also wondering if that alone will ever be enough. I was reflecting on this during the time I was immersed in the scorching Minneapolis summer of 2021. Stuck in traffic staring at a Grateful Dead bumper sticker, parked daily under a highway billboard sign with ‘Cloudy Forever’ sprayed on its pole. Flies in the vehicle, an underlying sense of dread on the streets, waiting for the sun to burn away the morning’s haze.”

Upon announcement of the album in June, Wagner shared the single “Police Dog Blues,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Lambchop’s previous studio album, Showtunes, came out last year via Merge.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.