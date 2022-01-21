News

All





Lana Del Rey Shares New Song “Watercolor Eyes” for “Euphoria” Season 2 Soundtrack Soundtrack Due Out February 25





Lana Del Rey has shared a new song, “Watercolor Eyes,” for the season two soundtrack of the HBO series Euphoria. The song is set to play in Sunday’s episode of the show. The official soundtrack to the second season is set to be released on February 25. Listen to “Watercolor Eyes” below.

Last year, Del Rey released two albums, Chemtrails Over the Country Club and Blue Banisters, via Interscope.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.