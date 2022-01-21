 Lana Del Rey Shares New Song “Watercolor Eyes” for “Euphoria” Season 2 Soundtrack | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, January 21st, 2022  
Lana Del Rey Shares New Song “Watercolor Eyes” for “Euphoria” Season 2 Soundtrack

Soundtrack Due Out February 25

Jan 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Lana Del Rey has shared a new song, “Watercolor Eyes,” for the season two soundtrack of the HBO series Euphoria. The song is set to play in Sunday’s episode of the show. The official soundtrack to the second season is set to be released on February 25. Listen to “Watercolor Eyes” below.

Last year, Del Rey released two albums, Chemtrails Over the Country Club and Blue Banisters, via Interscope.

