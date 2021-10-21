News

Lana Del Rey Shares New Video for “Blue Banisters” Blue Banisters Out Tomorrow via Interscope





Lana Del Rey has shared a new video for “Blue Banisters,” the title track from her forthcoming eighth studio album. The video depicts Del Rey acting out lyrics from the song, showing her riding a John Deere tractor, baking a birthday cake, and, well, painting her banisters blue. The new album, Blue Banisters, will be out tomorrow (Oct. 22) via Interscope. Check out the video below.

In April, Del Rey announced the release of Blue Banisters, initially intending for it to be released on July 4. A month later, she shared three singles from the album: the title track, “Text Book,” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” Last month, she shared a video for the song “Arcadia.”

Del Rey’s previous album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, came out earlier this year via Interscope. It featured the song “White Dress,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

