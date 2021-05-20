News

Lana Del Rey Shares Three New Songs: “Blue Banisters,” “Text Book,” and “Wildflower Wildfire” Blue Banisters Due Out July 4 via Interscope





Lana Del Rey is releasing a new album, Blue Banisters, on July 4 via Interscope. Now she has just gone ahead and shared three new songs from it: “Blue Banisters,” “Text Book,” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” Listen to them all below.

Del Rey announced Blue Banisters in April. It is yet another new 2021 album, despite just releasing one, Chemtrails over the Country Club, in March and previously announcing another new album, Rock Candy Sweet, due for release on June 1 (although not much else has been revealed about Rock Candy Sweet).

Del Rey co-wrote “Blue Banisters” and “Text Book” with Gabriel Edward Simon. Simon produced “Blue Banisters” and co-produced “Text Book” with Zachary Dawes. Del Rey co-wrote “Wildflower Wildfire” with Mike Dean and he also produced the song.

Jack Antonoff produced Chemtrails over the Country Club. Its closing track, “For Free,” features guest vocals from Zella Day and Weyes Blood. The album was the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed Norman Fucking Rockwell. In March she shared a video for the album’s opening track, “White Dress,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Back in December Del Rey performed Chemtrails over the Country Club’s “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Read our review of Chemtrails over the Country Club.

