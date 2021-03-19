News

All





Lana Del Rey – Watch the “White Dress” Video, Stream the New Album, and Read Our Review of It Chemtrails over the Country Club Out Now via Interscope





Lana Del Rey has released a new album, Chemtrails over the Country Club, today via Interscope. In honor of release day, she has shared a video for the album’s opening track, “White Dress.” Watch it below. Also, now that the album is out you can stream the whole thing below. Plus, today we posted our review of Chemtrails over the Country Club and you can read that here.

Constellation Jones directed the “White Dress” music video, which features lots of cross-fades and shots of Del Rey rollerblading in the desert.

Jack Antonoff produced Chemtrails over the Country Club. Its closing track, “For Free,” features guest vocals from Zella Day and Weyes Blood. The album is the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed Norman Fucking Rockwell.

Back in December Del Rey performed the album’s “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.