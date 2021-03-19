 Lana Del Rey – Watch the “White Dress” Video, Stream the New Album, and Read Our Review of It | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, March 19th, 2021  
Subscribe

Lana Del Rey – Watch the “White Dress” Video, Stream the New Album, and Read Our Review of It

Chemtrails over the Country Club Out Now via Interscope

Mar 19, 2021 By Mark Redfern
Bookmark and Share


Lana Del Rey has released a new album, Chemtrails over the Country Club, today via Interscope. In honor of release day, she has shared a video for the album’s opening track, “White Dress.” Watch it below. Also, now that the album is out you can stream the whole thing below. Plus, today we posted our review of Chemtrails over the Country Club and you can read that here.

Constellation Jones directed the “White Dress” music video, which features lots of cross-fades and shots of Del Rey rollerblading in the desert.

Jack Antonoff produced Chemtrails over the Country Club. Its closing track, “For Free,” features guest vocals from Zella Day and Weyes Blood. The album is the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed Norman Fucking Rockwell.

Back in December Del Rey performed the album’s “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent