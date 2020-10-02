News

Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! Surprise Releases New Album Stay Alive Out Now via Polyvinyl





Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! has surprise released a new solo album, Stay Alive. It’s out now via Polyvinyl. Stream it below.

Stay Alive was recorded July 6-9, 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, at Chicago’s Electric Audio and was engineered by Steve Albini.

Grace wasn’t planning on recording a solo album this year, but COVID-19 caused her to alter those plans. “We came home from the Against Me! tour we were on in March, and right before we left, we had been in the studio working on songs, and I had been working on them for months prior,” says Grace in a press release.

With tours cancelled and her bandmates spread across the country, she embarked on the new solo album. “I sat around for a month-and-a-half at a home just being shell-shocked being like, ‘What the fuck happened and what the fuck is happening with the world?’ As I started to get my bearings, I just came to the realization that waiting was going to kill the record and kill the songs. I spent two years working on all these songs, and the idea of throwing them away didn’t sit well with me,” says Grace. “But then I was like, ‘What am I waiting for?’ All I have to do is adjust my scope. I can sit here on my fucking ass and do nothing, or I can work.”

In 2018 Grace released Bought to Rot, her debut album with her other band Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers, via Bloodshot. Against Me!’s last album, Shape Shift With Me, came out in 2016 and was the follow-up to 2014’s Transgender Dysphoria Blues. In 2016 Grace also released a memoir, TRANNY: Confessions of Punk Rock’s Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout.

Stay Alive Tracklist:

1. The Swimming Pool Song

2. The Calendar Song

3. Shelter In Place

4. Return To Oz

5. The Mountain Song

6. SuperNatural Possession

7. Hanging Tree

8. Please Leave

9. Why Kant I Be You?

10. Ice Cream Song

11. The Magic Point

12. Blood & Thunder

13. So Long, Farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, Fuck Off

14. Old Friend (Stay Alive)

