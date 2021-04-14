News

All





Laura Jane Grace Shares Video for “SuperNatural Possession” Stay Alive Out Now Via Polyvinyl





Emmy-nominated artist, activist, author, and above all musician Laura Jane Grace from Against me! and Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers has released a new video for her song “SuperNatural Possession,” from her 2020-released solo record Stay Alive. Watch the Rachel Lichtman-created video for the track below.

Grace was planning on creating another album with her band Against me!, but decided to record a solo album instead, purely for herself. She shares in a press release: “I just want to put this out because it makes me feel alive and it’s giving me something better than sitting here losing my mind while the world falls apart. It doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks about what you do. Just stay alive.”

The video for “SuperNatural Possession” is a colorful kaleidoscopic visual display of her Joan-Jett inspired vision of a pop-rock song that brings her solo vision to life. In 2018 Grace released Bought to Rot, her debut album with her other band Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers, via Bloodshot. Against Me!’s last album, Shape Shift With Me, came out in 2016 and was the follow-up to 2014’s Transgender Dysphoria Blues. In 2016 Grace also released a memoir, TRANNY: Confessions of Punk Rock’s Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.