News

All





Laura Jane Grace Surprise Releases New EP At War With the Silverfish Out Now via Polyvinyl

Photography by Chris Bauer



Emmy-nominated artist, activist, author, and musician Laura Jane Grace (Against Me!, Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers) has surprise released a new seven-track EP, At War With the Silverfish. It is out now via Polyvinyl, and you can listen to it below.

Grace speaks about the new EP in a press release, stating: “These are songs of late night madness and loneliness, orphan songs that came wandering in looking to feed like insects.”

She adds: “I’ve learned that if you share your experience with good intentions that the universe will always surprise you with abundant return. Every song is an act of faith; you don’t necessarily know why you’re singing it other than you know you’ve got to sing it.”

The new EP was recorded at Grace’s TinyQuietStudio in Chicago and Electric Eel in St. Louis. It was mixed by Devouring Mothers bandmate Marc Hudson.

Grace’s most recent solo album, Stay Alive, came out last year via Polyvinyl.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.