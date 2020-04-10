News

Laura Marling – Stream the New Album Song For Our Daughter Out Now via Partisan/Chrysalis

Photography by Justin Tyler Close



This Monday Laura Marling announced a new album, Song For Our Daughter, and shared its first single, “Held Down.” Song For Our Daughter was originally scheduled for a late summer release, but Marling announced that it was coming out today instead due to COVID-19. Now that the album’s out you can stream the whole thing below.

Whereas most release date changes due to the pandemic are going the other way, with albums being pushed back, Marling moved this one up. The album is out now via Partisan/Chrysalis.

Marling previously issued this press statement about the album and release date change: “My new album Song For Our Daughter is coming out this week, ahead of our planned schedule. In light of the change to all our circumstances, I saw no reason to hold back on something that, at the very least, might entertain, and at its best, provide some sense of union.

“It’s strange to watch the facade of our daily lives dissolve away, leaving only the essentials; those we love and our worry for them. An album, stripped of everything that modernity and ownership does to it, is essentially a piece of me, and I’d like for you to have it. I’d like for you, perhaps, to hear a strange story about the fragmentary, nonsensical experience of trauma and an enduring quest to understand what it is to be a woman in this society. When I listen back to it now, it makes more sense to me than when I wrote it. My writing, as ever, was months, years, in front of my conscious mind. It was there all along, guiding me gently through the chaos of living. And that, in itself, describes the sentiment of the album—how would I guide my daughter, arm her and prepare her for life and all of its nuance? I’m older now, old enough to have a daughter of my own, and I feel acutely the responsibility to defend The Girl. The Girl that might be lost, torn from innocence prematurely or unwittingly fragmented by forces that dominate society. I want to stand behind her and whisper in her ear all the confidences and affirmations I had found so difficult to provide myself. This album is that strange whisper; a little distorted, a little out of sequence, such is life.

“I want you to have it.”

Marling’s last solo album was 2017’s Semper Femina. But in 2018 she teamed up with Tunng’s Mike Lindsay to form the duo LUMP and release their acclaimed self-titled debut under that name (a second LUMP album is due out next year). Post Semper Femina, Marling also left her label and manager and enrolled in a master’s degree in psychoanalysis.

