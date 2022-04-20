News

Laura Veirs Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Winter Windows” Found Light Due Out July 8 via Raven Marching Band

Photography by Shelby Brakken



Laura Veirs has announced the release of a new album, Found Light, which will be out on July 8 via Raven Marching Band. Veirs has also shared a self-directed video for the album’s lead single, “Winter Windows.” View the video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“I love how this video captures feelings of freedom and strength and weirdness, despite the lyrics in this song being quite heavy in spots,” explains Veirs in a press release. “I hope this video conveys the confidence and sense of aliveness that I feel now as a solo woman in the world after a tough two and a half years of going through my divorce and the pandemic.”

She adds that the song is “very much about the strength of mothers and the power that women in cooperation have to shape their own lives and the lives of children. It’s about us taking the reins of life and sharing our internal light and power. I believe these rays of strength echo outward and foster love that is passed through the generations. It was fun to stretch my vocals on the high chorus near the end. This song gets at my punk roots but feels confident and current to my life right now.”

Veirs’ most recent album, My Echo, came out in 2020 via Raven Marching Band and Bella Union.

Found Light Tracklist:

1. Autumn Song

2. Ring Song

3. Seaside Haiku

4. Naked Hymn

5. My Lantern

6. Signal

7. Can’t Help But Sing

8. Eucalyptus

9. New Arms

10. Sword Song

11. Time Will Show You

12. T & O

13. Komorebi

14. Winter Windows

