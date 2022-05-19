News

Laura Veirs Shares Video for New Single “Seaside Haiku” Found Light Due Out July 8 via Raven Marching Band

Photography by Shelby Brakken



Laura Veirs has shared a video for her new single, “Seaside Haiku.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Found Light, which will be out on July 8 via Raven Marching Band. View the Devin Jane Febbroriello-directed video below.

Veirs elaborates on the song, which was inspired by a series of haikus she wrote on a solo winter vacation, in a press release: “This song captures the feeling I had of my emerging independence as a solo woman in the world during that wintry time. It’s been a learning curve for me to figure out how not to give too much of myself in relationships at the expense of my own needs. This is a song to remind myself of that, and also to remind all women who are socialized to give so much to others. It’s a call to hold onto our strength and power and to share it reciprocally instead of blithely giving it away.”

Upon announcement of the album in April, Veirs shared its lead single “Winter Windows.” Her most recent album, My Echo, came out in 2020 via Raven Marching Band and Bella Union.

