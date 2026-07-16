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Lava La Rue Shares New Single “Prince Of Bologna” Produced by Dan Carey for Speedy Wunderground's Single Series

Photography by Muna Farah

Lava La Rue has shared “Prince Of Bologna”, released as part of Speedy Wunderground’s single series, with a limited 7” out July 30th, 2026. The track follows their recent EP Do You Know Everything (D.Y.K.E), released via BMG earlier this year, which reframed the West London musician as both artist and band.

Speedy Wunderground founder and producer Dan Carey first spotted Lava La Rue at a festival. He says: “I was wandering around Latitude Festival in 2021 and came across Lava La Rue, and watched their set. When it finished, I remember thinking that I’d seen the coolest person ever. I wanted to make a record with them, and five years later, I finally got to make a Lava La Rue Speedy Single!”

Written and co-produced with Tomasso Medica (Husky Loops), “Prince Of Bologna” is a high-energy blend of motorik guitars, organ and drums that clocks in at just over two minutes. The lyrics draw on overheard conversations, including lines like “I think Turnstile is for girls”, “I’m rejecting my OBE” and “I am famous! On Reddit!”



Of the track, Lava says: “Prince of Bologna is lyrically a speed date of conversations I’ve overheard, sort of like a love poem to getting fragments of other people’s opinions in the smoking area of the George Tavern. Tommaso, my dear friend from Bologna, had found a beat up 70s Italian organ with a built-in vintage drum machine that we pretty much jammed the whole initial idea on in 30 mins at 1am in his flat in Tulse Hill. I showed the idea to Dan Carey, and he told me to get the band in his studio to flesh it out into a full Speedy Wunderground single, straight recorded live on to tape as a full band, lights off, yada yada.”

The single arrives with a video directed and edited by Lava, following a parkour chase through Brighton after beer is “stolen” from a supermarket. Lava says of the video: “If ‘it’s better to beg for forgiveness than to ask for permission’ was the ultimate final boss in music video form, this would be it. I floated the idea to Dan that I had an elusive video concept and if he could give me the speedy thumbs up to get myself and the band four train tickets to Brighton, our trusty camcorder could handle the rest. Truth is, my big video idea was to cause a bit of havoc on the streets and roofs of Sussex, and with the help of parkour locals Ziggi and Mitchy, their insider knowledge of all the sick rooftop spots brought this video to new heights lol.”



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