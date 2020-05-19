News

All





Lavender Diamond Return With Video for First New Song in Eight Years – “Look Through the Window” Becky Stark, Steve Gregoropoulos, and Ron Regé, Jr. Are Back





Lavender Diamond have returned. The trio of Becky Stark, Steve Gregoropoulos, and Ron Regé, Jr. have shared the music video for a new song called “Look Through the Window,” their first new release in eight years. Coming from Petaluma Records, the track brings in a hodge-podge of musicians including Bright Eyes’ Nate Walcott on trumpet and SASAMI on French horn. Listen to it below.

The song features a soothing falsetto melody from Stark and an almost full orchestra. In the video, Stark explores her “eternal mind” which consists of animated birds, butterflies, constellations, and burning forest fires. Soon enough, the song wraps up with Stark’s sweet embrace with a young child.

“This song resounded in my heart and mind for months—it was all I wanted to sing,” says lead singer Becky Stark in a press release. “It felt so mysterious—a song about such deep isolation, separation and rebirth. When the quarantine began it suddenly seemed that this song had come to speak to this moment of trial and transformation—and contained within it a prayer for the healing of our world.”

Before coronavirus nixed every live performance, Lavender Diamond were scheduled to tour with Bright Eyes on their reunion tour. The Los Angeles–based group’s last full-length album, Incorruptible Heart, was released in 2012.