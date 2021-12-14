News

All





LCD Soundsystem Announces “The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special” To Stream on December 22 via Amazon Music; Features Eric Wareheim, Macaulay Culkin, Christine Ko, and Aparna Nancheria





LCD Soundsystem has announced The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, which is set to stream via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video on December 22 at 9 p.m. EST. The special will open with a sitcom sketch directed by Eric Wareheim (Tim & Eric) entitled All My Friends (named after the 2007 LCD Soundsystem song), where Wareheim plays frontman James Murphy. The cast also includes Christine Ko, Macaulay Culkin, Tony Cavalero, and Aparna Nancherla as various group members, all performing in a shared house.

After the sitcom concludes, the real band will perform a career-spanning live set, which includes a performance of their 2015 single, “Christmas Will Break Your Heart.” Watch the sitcom opening credits sequence, as well as a trailer for the special, below.

“I’ve already conquered film, James has conquered music, but we have yet to conquer the sitcom—the HIGHEST form of art,” states Wareheim in a press release. “We’ve been working on this project for 15 years, and for this show we’re unveiling a uniquely emotional perspective of the sitcom universe for the holidays—provided by one of the greatest bands of all time and my dear friends, LCD Soundsystem. I can’t believe Amazon Music is letting us do this.”

“I am similarly stunned that someone let us do this,” adds Murphy. “At least we finally get to use our Korey puppet.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.