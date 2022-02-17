News

Le Phoque OFF Gets Ready For Its 8th Edition Quebec City’s Premier Alt Music Festival Takes Place Next Week





The eighth edition of Quebec City’s premier alternative music festival Le Phoque OFF is set to take place next week. Running from Monday 21st through to Friday 25th February 2022, this year’s event will take place entirely in the NOWHERE metaverse due to the ongoing restrictions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through showcases pre-recorded live on stage, virtual attendees will once again be able to discover the hidden gems of the Quebec and Franco-Canadian alternative music scenes, in addition to musical acts from Mexico and France.

For its eight edition, Le Phoque OFF has made it a mission to be more inclusive than ever and to further open its doors to diversity. As always, the lineup is an eclectic mix of alternative and groundbreaking artists, and this year is no different.

“We’re thrilled that nearly half our lineup is made up of women musicians this year and that we’re able to highlight artists of all stripes by teaming up with Groover (France) and Chido Carnal Fest (Mexico). One of our favourite events is Fanmi se Famni (Family is Family), a collaboration with Pasa Musik in celebration of Black History Month,” says Yanick Kapuano, Head of Programming for Le Phoque OFF.

Audiences will be able to enjoy the shared experience of a live show and interact with each other while exploring Le Phoque OFF’s 3D worlds, which will contain everything expected at a live show plus a number of surprises. Thanks to the creative technology of Brooklyn-based innovators NOWHERE, Le Phoque OFF will be one of the first music festivals to take place in the metaverse and will be accessible to music fans anywhere in the world. Patrick Labbé, General Manager for Le Phoque OFF declares:-

“The eighth edition of Le Phoque OFF is something we’d been organizing for almost a year, and then on December 16, barely six hours after we unveiled our first wave of artists, we learned of the tightening of COVID restrictions and shutdown of venues — we had to start all over again and find a new concept. Despite the many challenges this posed, the team has drawn on its experience from last year’s lockdown edition to pull out all the stops and ensure an unforgettable metaverse edition!”

Priding itself on being a festival for both the public and music industry alike, Le Phoque OFF offers a range of passes and tickets starting from $10 per day to just $28 for a full festival pass. Tickets can be purchased HERE while accreditation for industry professionals can be accessed HERE.

The full schedule can be viewed HERE and includes hotly tipped Quebec shoegazers Worry and thrash metal trio The Death Wheelers among those playing next week.