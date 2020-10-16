News

Leon Bridges and Lucky Daye Team Up for New Song “All About You” “For this song, we set out to bring back the energy of some of the ’90s R&B greats we grew up listening to.” – Leon Bridges





Leon Bridges has teamed up with Lucky Daye for the new R&B song “All About You.” LAMAR+NIK directed the accompanying video. Bridges’ longtime collaborator Ricky Reed produced the song, which was recorded in Los Angeles after a chance meeting in the studio between Bridges and Daye. Watch the video below.

Bridges had this to say about “All About You” in a press release: “For this song, we set out to bring back the energy of some of the ’90s R&B greats we grew up listening to. The way Lucky and I met was completely organic. One night when I was out on the town in LA I ran into a friend of Lucky’s who suggested that we should collaborate. I was totally down but wanted our connection to be natural and chill. The day after, I was in the studio and Lucky randomly shows up. I grabbed my guitar and we tossed around some melodies and lyrics and ‘All About You’ was born.”



Reed had this to add: “It was the last day of our session. We weren't even trying to write anything, just finish up a tune. Then we got word Lucky was pulling up. When they first met in the studio kitchenette Leon was already holding a guitar, playing the chords. Lucky started singing, we dragged a mic over by the sink and started capturing. I fired up the drum machine. Song was done about two hours later. Never seen anything like it from two strangers, now friends.”

The press release explains how the video was made: “LAMAR+NIK brought ‘All About You’ to life using a stop-motion technique known as Stratastencil. All 4,500 frames of video were printed, hand-cut and photographed frame-by-frame to achieve the tunnel effect seen throughout the video.”

Back in June Bridges shared the new protest song “Sweeter.” “Sweeter” was one of our Songs of the Week and Bridges also performed the song on The Late Late Show with James Corden. In August Bridges also performed the song at the Democratic National Convention.

Bridges’ last album, Good Thing, came out in 2018 via Columbia.

