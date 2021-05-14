News

Leon Bridges Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Motorbike” (+Read Our New Interview with Him) Gold-Diggers Sound Due Out July 23 via Columbia; Anderson .Paak Directed the “Motorbike” Video

Photography by Pavielle Garcia



Leon Bridges has announced a new album, Gold-Diggers Sound, and shared a new song from it, “Motorbike,” via a video for it. Today we also posted our exclusive new interview with Bridges about the album and song and you can read that here. Gold-Diggers Sound is due out July 23 via Columbia. Fellow musician Anderson .Paak directed the “Motorbike” video, which takes cues from notorious bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. Watch it below, followed by the abum’s tracklist and cover art.

Gold-Diggers Sound includes Bridges 2020 single “Sweeter,” which was one of our Songs of the Week and which Bridges performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden and at the Democratic National Convention. The song was released in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and became something on an anthem for the times.

Bridges had this to say about “Motorbike” in a press release: “The inception of the song started with this Afrobeat-type instrumental that my homeboy Nate Mercereau made. Prior to the session, I was in Puerto Rico for my 30th with some of my best friends, and the energy of that trip totally inspired this song. ‘Motorbike’ is about living in the moment and escaping with someone. It’s the personification of that unspoken chemistry you have with that person. A special thank you to my man Anderson .Paak for the stunning visuals.”

The album features Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, and Ink. Bridges executive produced Gold-Diggers Sound with Ricky Reed and it was produced by Reed and Nate Mercereau.

In the press release, Bridges had this to say about recording the album: “I spent two years jamming in what often felt like a musician’s paradise. We effortlessly moved from the dance floor to the studio. We would be finishing our tequilas at 10:00 a.m. and waking up with coffee and getting to work at 10:00 p.m. It was all for the love of R&B and musicianship. This is my most sensual and confident album to date and I cannot wait to unleash it.”

Bridges’ last album, Good Thing, came out in 2018 via Columbia.

Gold-Diggers Sound Tracklist:

01 Born Again (ft. Robert Glasper)

02 Motorbike

03 Steam

04 Why Don’t You Touch Me

05 Magnolias

06 Gold-Diggers (Junior’s Fanfare)

07 Details

08 Sho Nuff

09 Sweeter (ft. Terrace Martin)

10 Don’t Worry (ft. Ink)

11 Blue Mesas

