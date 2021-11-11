News

Let’s Eat Grandma Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Two Ribbons” Two Ribbons Due Out April 8, 2022 via Transgressive

Photography by El Hardwick



British duo Let’s Eat Grandma (Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth) have announced a new album, Two Ribbons, and shared its title track, “Two Ribbons,” via a video for the reflective single. Two Ribbons is due out April 8, 2022 via Transgressive. El Hardwick directed the partially black & white “Two Ribbons” video. Check it out below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Two Ribbons includes “Hall of Mirrors,” a new song the duo shared in September via a video. “Hall of Mirrors” made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

A press release says “Two Ribbons,” which is the album’s final track, “contains reflections from Hollingworth on how she and Walton are still bound together through their compassion for each other, tight as ever, though slightly frayed and world-worn.”

Hollingworth explains in more detail: “‘Two Ribbons’ is a song I wrote to, and about, two of the closest people in my life, and how my relationships with them shifted over time through loss and life changes. It touches on the isolating experience of grieving, our powerlessness in the face of death, and the visceral emotions of grief.”

Two Ribbons is the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed I’m All Ears and their 2016 debut, I, Gemini. As with I’m All Ears, for Two Ribbons Let’s Eat Grandma once again worked with producer David Wrench (The xx, Frank Ocean, Caribou).

Read our 2018 interview with Let’s Eat Grandma on I’m All Ears.

Two Ribbons Tracklist:

1. Happy New Year

2. Levitation

3. Watching You Go

4. Hall Of Mirrors

5. Insect Loop

6. Half Light

7. Sunday

8. In The Cemetery

9. Strange Conversations

10. Two Ribbons

