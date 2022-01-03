News

Let’s Eat Grandma Share Video for New Single “Happy New Year” Two Ribbons Due Out April 8 via Transgressive

Photography by El Hardwick



British duo Let’s Eat Grandma (Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth) have shared a video for their new single “Happy New Year.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Two Ribbons, which will be out on April 8 via Transgressive. Watch the Noel Paul-directed video below.

Walton elaborates on the new song, which reflects on her friendship with Hollingworth, in a press release: “I wrote ‘Happy New Year’ after a breakdown between us that lasted for a long period of time, to communicate to her how important she is to me and how our bond and care for each other goes much deeper than this difficult time. I used the setting of New Year as both an opportunity for reflection, looking back nostalgically through childhood memories that we shared, and to represent the beginning of a fresh chapter for us. I’d been struggling to come to terms with the fact that our relationship had changed, but as the song and time progresses I come to accept that it couldn’t stay the way it was when we were kids forever, and start to view it as a positive thing—because now we have been able to grow into our own individual selves.”

Previously released singles from Two Ribbons include “Hall of Mirrors,” which made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list, and the album’s title track, which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our 2018 interview with Let’s Eat Grandma on their previous album I’m All Ears.

