Let’s Eat Grandma Share Video for New Song “Hall of Mirrors” Their First New Single in Three Years

Photography by El Hardwick



British duo Let’s Eat Grandma (Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth) are back with a new song, “Hall of Mirrors,” shared via a video. It’s the band’s first new single in three years, since the 2018 release of their sophomore album, I’m All Ears. El Hardwick directed the disorientating video, which features the band at a fairground at night. Watch it below.

Walton had this to say in a press release: “I wanted to use the setting of a fairground at night to describe the dizziness, intensity, and excitement of being with a woman I had strong feelings for, and the hall of mirrors as a metaphor for discovering and exploring parts of myself that I was bringing to life. In some ways it’s reflective and almost secretive, journeying through confusing and difficult emotions, but I also wanted ‘Hall of Mirrors’ to be a euphoric song that conveys clarity, confidence, and ultimately joy.”

I’m All Ears was the follow-up to their 2016 debut, I, Gemini. The album featured production from David Wrench (The xx, Frank Ocean, Caribou), SOPHIE, and The Horrors’ frontman Faris Badwan and was our Album of the Week.

Read our 2018 interview with Let’s Eat Grandma on I’m All Ears.

