Let’s Eat Grandma Share Video for New Song “Levitation” and Announce North American Tour Two Ribbons Due Out April 29 via Transgressive

Photography by Phoebe Fox



British duo Let’s Eat Grandma (Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth) are releasing a new album, Two Ribbons, on April 29 via Transgressive. Now they have shared its fourth single, “Levitation” (via a video), and announced some upcoming North American tour dates. Noel Paul directed the “Levitation” video. Watch it below, followed by all the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Walton had this to say about “Levitation” in a press release: “It’s about feeling all over the place, escaping to your imagination and being in a disorientating and surreal mental state, which can be both scary and elevating somehow—everything feels more creative and things look brighter. You’re with someone you’re close to, trying to reach out and connect to them, and even though you’re both struggling, you’re able to find comfort in one another, and have an absurdly funny yet meaningful time together. You begin to see some hope in your future again after a time when you’d started to lose sight of that.”

Two Ribbons includes “Hall of Mirrors,” a new song the duo shared in September via a video. “Hall of Mirrors” made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced, the band shared its title track, “Two Ribbons,” via a video for the reflective single (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). In January they shared album opener “Happy New Year,” which again landed on Songs of the Week.

Two Ribbons is the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed I’m All Ears and their 2016 debut, I, Gemini. As with I’m All Ears, for Two Ribbons Let’s Eat Grandma once again worked with producer David Wrench (The xx, Frank Ocean, Caribou).

Read our 2018 interview with Let’s Eat Grandma on I’m All Ears.

Let’s Eat Grandma Tour Dates:

Sat. April 30 - Edinburgh, UK @ Stag and Dagger Festival

Sun. May 1 - Glasgow, UK @ Stag and Dagger Festival

Sun. July 24 - Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

Thu. Oct. 6 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

Fri. Oct. 7 - Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)

Sat. Oct. 8 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrrave MusicHall

Thu. Oct. 13 - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny

Fri. Oct. 14 - Nottingham, UK @ Metronome

Sat. Oct. 15 - Birmingham, UK @ Space 54

Sun. Oct. 16 - Cambridge, UK @ Mash

Tue. Oct. 18 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Wed. Oct. 19 - London, UK @ Koko

Fri. Oct. 21 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

Sat. Oct. 22 - Norwich, UK @ Epic

Tue. Nov. 1 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Wed. Nov. 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

Fri. Nov. 4 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Sat. Nov. 5 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

Mon. Nov. 7 - Montreal, QB @ La Sala Rosa

Tue. Nov. 8 - Toronto, CA @ The Axis Club

Thu. Nov. 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Fri. Nov. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Sat. Nov. 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Mon. Nov. 14 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Wed. Nov. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Fri. Nov. 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Sat. Nov. 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

Sun. Nov. 20 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Tue. Nov. 22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Wed. Nov. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

