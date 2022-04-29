News

Let’s Eat Grandma – Stream the New Album + Read Our Interview and Rave Review Two Ribbons Out Now via Transgressive

Photography by James Loveday



British duo Let’s Eat Grandma (Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth) have released a new album, Two Ribbons, today via Transgressive. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing here. Also, you can read our new interview with the band and our rave review of the album.

Stream the album below. Yesterday we posted our interview (which originally ran in Issue 69 of our print magazine) and you can read that here. On Wednesday we posted our rave review of the album (also originally in Issue 69) and you can read that here. Also below are the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Two Ribbons includes “Hall of Mirrors,” a new song the duo shared in September via a video. “Hall of Mirrors” made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced, the band shared its title track, “Two Ribbons,” via a video for the reflective single (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). In January they shared album opener “Happy New Year,” which again landed on Songs of the Week. In March they shared the album’s fourth single, “Levitation” (via a video).

Two Ribbons is the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed I’m All Ears and their 2016 debut, I, Gemini. As with I’m All Ears, for Two Ribbons Let’s Eat Grandma once again worked with producer David Wrench (The xx, Frank Ocean, Caribou).

Read our 2018 interview with Let’s Eat Grandma on I’m All Ears.

<a href="https://letseatgrandma.bandcamp.com/album/two-ribbons">Two Ribbons by Let's Eat Grandma</a>

Let’s Eat Grandma Tour Dates:

Sat. April 30 - Edinburgh, UK @ Stag and Dagger Festival

Sun. May 1 - Glasgow, UK @ Stag and Dagger Festival

Sun. July 24 - Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

Thu. Oct. 6 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

Fri. Oct. 7 - Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)

Sat. Oct. 8 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrrave MusicHall

Thu. Oct. 13 - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny

Fri. Oct. 14 - Nottingham, UK @ Metronome

Sat. Oct. 15 - Birmingham, UK @ Space 54

Sun. Oct. 16 - Cambridge, UK @ Mash

Tue. Oct. 18 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Wed. Oct. 19 - London, UK @ Koko

Fri. Oct. 21 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

Sat. Oct. 22 - Norwich, UK @ Epic

Tue. Nov. 1 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Wed. Nov. 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

Fri. Nov. 4 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Sat. Nov. 5 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

Mon. Nov. 7 - Montreal, QB @ La Sala Rosa

Tue. Nov. 8 - Toronto, CA @ The Axis Club

Thu. Nov. 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Fri. Nov. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Sat. Nov. 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Mon. Nov. 14 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Wed. Nov. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Fri. Nov. 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Sat. Nov. 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

Sun. Nov. 20 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Tue. Nov. 22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Wed. Nov. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

