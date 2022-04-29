Let’s Eat Grandma – Stream the New Album + Read Our Interview and Rave Review
Two Ribbons Out Now via Transgressive
Apr 29, 2022
Photography by James Loveday
British duo Let’s Eat Grandma (Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth) have released a new album, Two Ribbons, today via Transgressive. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing here. Also, you can read our new interview with the band and our rave review of the album.
Stream the album below. Yesterday we posted our interview (which originally ran in Issue 69 of our print magazine) and you can read that here. On Wednesday we posted our rave review of the album (also originally in Issue 69) and you can read that here. Also below are the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Two Ribbons includes “Hall of Mirrors,” a new song the duo shared in September via a video. “Hall of Mirrors” made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced, the band shared its title track, “Two Ribbons,” via a video for the reflective single (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). In January they shared album opener “Happy New Year,” which again landed on Songs of the Week. In March they shared the album’s fourth single, “Levitation” (via a video).
Two Ribbons is the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed I’m All Ears and their 2016 debut, I, Gemini. As with I’m All Ears, for Two Ribbons Let’s Eat Grandma once again worked with producer David Wrench (The xx, Frank Ocean, Caribou).
Read our 2018 interview with Let’s Eat Grandma on I’m All Ears.
Let’s Eat Grandma Tour Dates:
Sat. April 30 - Edinburgh, UK @ Stag and Dagger Festival
Sun. May 1 - Glasgow, UK @ Stag and Dagger Festival
Sun. July 24 - Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
Thu. Oct. 6 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
Fri. Oct. 7 - Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)
Sat. Oct. 8 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrrave MusicHall
Thu. Oct. 13 - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny
Fri. Oct. 14 - Nottingham, UK @ Metronome
Sat. Oct. 15 - Birmingham, UK @ Space 54
Sun. Oct. 16 - Cambridge, UK @ Mash
Tue. Oct. 18 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla
Wed. Oct. 19 - London, UK @ Koko
Fri. Oct. 21 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns
Sat. Oct. 22 - Norwich, UK @ Epic
Tue. Nov. 1 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
Wed. Nov. 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
Fri. Nov. 4 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Sat. Nov. 5 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair
Mon. Nov. 7 - Montreal, QB @ La Sala Rosa
Tue. Nov. 8 - Toronto, CA @ The Axis Club
Thu. Nov. 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Fri. Nov. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
Sat. Nov. 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
Mon. Nov. 14 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Wed. Nov. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
Fri. Nov. 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Sat. Nov. 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
Sun. Nov. 20 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
Tue. Nov. 22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Wed. Nov. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Girlpool Announce Fall Tour + Stream the New Album (News) — Girlpool
- Regina Spektor Shares New Single “Up the Mountain” (News) — Regina Spektor
- Let’s Eat Grandma – Stream the New Album + Read Our Interview and Rave Review (News) — Let’s Eat Grandma
- Melody’s Echo Chamber – Stream the New Album and Read Our New Interview with Her (News) — Melody’s Echo Chamber
- Premiere: Fonteyn Shares New Single “Savannah” (News) — Fonteyn
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.