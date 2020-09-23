News

Lia Ices Announces First Album in Six Years, Shares Video for New Song “Young on the Mountain” Family Album Due Out January 29, 2021 via Her Own Natural Music





Singer/songwriter Lia Ices (birth name Lia Kessel) has announced a new album, Family Album, and shared a new song from it, “Young on the Mountain,” via a video for it. Family Album is due out January 29, 2021 via her own label Natural Music. It’s her first album in over six years, since her critically acclaimed 2014 album Ices (released on Jagjaguwar). Check out the Conor Hagen-directed “Young on the Mountain” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Family Album includes “Hymn,” a new song she shared in August. JR White (Girls, Tobias Jesso Jr) produced the album. Kessel was pregnant with her first child, with her husband (who is a wine maker), when she started writing the album. “I got pregnant in January, and Una was born in September, so I was on the same ripening mode as all the fruit,” she says in a press release.

Family Album Tracklist:

1. Earthy

2. Hymn

3. Young on the Mountain

4. Anywhere at All

5. Careful of Love

6. Beauty Blue

7. I’m Gone

8. Family Album

9. Our Time

