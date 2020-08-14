News

Lia Ices Shares Video for First New Song in Six Years – “Hymn” Out Now via Her Own Natural Music





Singer/songwriter Lia Ices (birth name Lia Kessel) has shared her first new single in over six years, “Hymn,” which is out now on her own label Natural Music. It is accompanied by a music video shot on super 8 film while on tour last year. The song was recorded in Los Angeles with her band and producer JR White (Girls, Tobias Jesso Jr). It was mixed by Chris Coady (Beach House, Amen Dunes ) at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles. Check it out below.

In a press release, Lia Ices had this to say about the song: ‘Hymn’ touches on my relationship with “the muse”, or spirituality, or love—how I receive inspiration and give it back via the magic and mystery of the creative process, exposing both my introverted and extroverted self to the listener—which both exist as highly charged opposites in my art and personality. My good friend and director, Conor Hagen shot the accompanying video over the course of 9 months on super 8 film, while my band and I played shows up and down California and the pacific northwest last year. Playing music with others and for others is a ritual, there is an alchemy between band members, between audience and performer, between filmmaker and subject that is so powerful and humanly enriching and I am so grateful to have captured those moments. I realize now more than ever, that the magic of performance with the gift of music is my life source. And with the future of live shows being so unknown, this song and video are a bittersweet celebration of it all and a kind of intention setting of what I’ll be ready to return to.”

She had this to say about starting her own label: “Making music is an intimate process for me. I created Natural Music as a container to make the music I want to make, and to reveal it to the world in my own personal way. It's empowering to connect more directly and build a community around the making and releasing of art—which, after more than 10 years in the business, has been the most powerful aspect of making albums."

“Hymn” is the first release to follow up her critically acclaimed 2014 album Ices (released on Jagjaguwar). Read our review here.

