Lia Ices Shares Video for New Song “Earthy” Family Album Due Out January 29, 2021 via Her Own Natural Music

Photography by Melodi Meadows



Singer/songwriter Lia Ices (birth name Lia Kessel) is releasing a new album, Family Album, on January 29, 2021 via her own label Natural Music. Now she has shared another song from it, “Earthy,” via a Super-8 filmed video. Watch the Conor Hagen-directed video below.

When Family Album was announced she shared a new song from it, “Young on the Mountain,” via a video for the single. “Young on the Mountain” was one of our Songs of the Week. Family Album is Lia Ices’ first album in over six years, since her critically acclaimed 2014 album Ices (released on Jagjaguwar).

Family Album includes “Hymn,” a new song she shared in August. JR White (Girls, Tobias Jesso Jr) produced the album. Kessel was pregnant with her first child, with her husband (who is a wine maker), when she started writing the album. “I got pregnant in January, and Una was born in September, so I was on the same ripening mode as all the fruit,” she says in a press release.

Read our review of Ices here.

