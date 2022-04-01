 Liam Gallagher Shares New Album Title Track “C’mon You Know” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, April 1st, 2022  
Liam Gallagher Shares New Album Title Track “C’mon You Know”

C’mon You Know Due Out May 27 via Warner

Apr 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Greg Williams
Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher has shared the title track from his forthcoming album, C’mon You Know, which will be out on May 27 via Warner. The song was produced by Andrew Wyatt. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the new album in February, Gallagher shared the song “Everything’s Electric,” which features Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters. Gallagher’s most recent solo album, Why Me? Why Not., came out in 2019 via Warner.

