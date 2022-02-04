Liam Gallagher Shares New Song “Everything’s Electric” Featuring Dave Grohl
C’mon You Know Due Out May 27 via Warner
Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher has shared the first single from his upcoming solo album C’mon You Know, which will be out on May 27 via Warner. The song features Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, who co-wrote and performed drums, and was produced by Greg Kurstin. Listen below.
Gallagher’s most recent solo album, Why Me? Why Not., came out in 2019 via Warner.
