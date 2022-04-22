News

Liam Gallagher Shares Video for New Single “Better Days” C’mon You Know Due Out May 27 via Warner





Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher has shared a video for his new single, “Better Days.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, C’mon You Know, which will be out on May 27 via Warner. All U.K. proceeds from the song will benefit Warchild, an aid organization for children living through conflict. View the video, directed by Paul Dugdale and filmed on the roof of Midland Hotel in Manchester, below.

Upon announcement of the new album in February, Gallagher shared the song “Everything’s Electric,” which features Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters. He later shared the album’s title track.

Gallagher’s most recent solo album, Why Me? Why Not., came out in 2019 via Warner.

