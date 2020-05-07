News

All





Lianne La Havas Announces New Album, Shares Sultry New Track “Paper Thin” Lianne La Havas Due Out July 17 via Nonesuch

Photography by Hollie Fernando



It has been five years since British singer/songwriter Lianne La Havas graced our ears with an album. Thankfully, she has announced that her self-titled third album will be available on July 17 via Nonesuch. And as if it couldn’t get any better, La Havas has also shared the album’s second single “Paper Thin.” You can even see La Havas perform “Paper Thin” and the first single “Bittersweet” on her NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, which also just premiered. Below check out “Paper Thin” and the Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, as well as the album’s tracklist and cover art.

La Havas’ new album is a collection of nine original songs plus a cover of Radioheads’s “Weird Fishes” that document the changing tides of a new love affair that provided a foundation for exponential growth and confidence. According to La Havas, “Paper Thin” actually kickstarted the creation of the album as a whole.

“It started as a distant melody in my head as I was falling asleep that I decided not to sleep on,” La Havas explains in a press release. “It was recorded as jam between friends and has stayed that way.”

Over a slow, rolling drum, soulful guitar riffs and delightful harmonies La Havas pleads with her lover: “So let me love you.” Her heart is wide open, she admits: so open yours.

Taken in total, La Havas’ new album is just as open as her heart in “Paper Thin.”

“I’ve tapped into the best and worst parts of me and while I didn’t expect this to be the direction of my new music, it’s my reality and it’s driven by emotion,” La Havas says. “I dare say that this is the closest I’ve gotten to a pure expression so far. If you’d never heard me before, I’d be happy to say, ‘This is me. This is who I am.’”

Lianne La Havas Tracklist:

1. Bittersweet

2. Read My Mind

3. Green Papaya

4. Can’t Fight

5. Paper Thin

6. Out of Your Mind (Interlude)

7. Weird Fishes

8. Please Don’t Make Me Cry

9. Seven Times

10. Courage

11. Sour Flower

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.